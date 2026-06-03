PNP boosts security around Senate amid protest concerns

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the National Capital Region Police Office and local police units have been directed to maximize police visibility and establish strategic checkpoints around the Senate complex. He stressed that the deployment is precautionary and intended to maintain public safety while allowing government functions to continue uninterrupted.

“The PNP remains entirely apolitical. Our sole mandate here is to maintain public order, manage traffic flow, and ensure that the Senate can conduct its vital legislative functions without any external disruption,” Nartatez said. He also urged groups planning demonstrations to keep their activities peaceful, warning that acts of violence or vandalism would be dealt with under the law.