PNP on alert as Senate opens impeachment court proceedings

“The goal is always to ensure that all activities will start and end peacefully. We expect high emotions from supporters, and this is where police presence is needed to maintain peace and order,” Nartatez said.

He added that police deployments have been reinforced in strategic locations, including areas surrounding the Senate and other identified convergence points nationwide.

Authorities are anticipating demonstrations in parts of Metro Manila and Davao City in connection with the high-profile proceedings.

The Senate leadership earlier confirmed that the chamber would convene as an impeachment court in line with established rules and procedures.

Recent days also saw protest actions outside the Senate, with supporters of Sen. Ronald dela Rosa gathering in the area amid reports of an International Criminal Court-issued arrest warrant involving the senator.

Nartatez assured the public that police units remain on standby and will continue to uphold public safety while respecting the right to peaceful assembly.

“We fully understand the sentiments of everybody on this matter, but please don’t treat your PNP as your enemy. Our presence is purely for your safety and security,” he said.

“I assure our kababayan that the PNP is ready for any eventuality, and we remain focused on exercising our mandate to serve and protect the Filipino people. We appeal to those planning to hold rallies to conduct their activities in a peaceful and orderly manner to avoid issues,” he added.