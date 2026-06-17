Palace welcomes Gatchalian as new Senate President

“The Palace extends its congratulations to the newly elected Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian. We would like to thank the House of Representatives under the leadership of Speaker Bodjie Dy and the Senate majority, who are ready to fulfill their duties,” Palace Press Officer and Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said in a Viber message.

Gatchalian was elected the 34th Senate President through a viva voce vote after securing the support of 13 senators.

Castro urged the Senate to prioritize the passage of measures identified by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as priority legislation.

“We know the desire of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.—fast and efficient service to the people. The priority legislative bills must be enacted to further strengthen and expand the government's assistance to our countrymen,” she said.

Gatchalian vows action

In his acceptance speech, Gatchalian committed to prioritizing legislation addressing rising fuel and commodity prices, the recovery from the Mindanao earthquake, and the looming threat of Super El Niño.

He also appealed to senators from both the majority and minority blocs to set aside political differences and focus on addressing the country's pressing concerns.

“Naririnig namin kayo. Sa gitna ng mataas na presyo ng langis at bilihin, epekto ng lindol sa Mindanao, banta ng Super El Niño, at iba pang mahahalagang usapin, iisa ang inaasahan ng taumbayan: malasakit, aksyon, at resulta,” Gatchalian said.

He emphasized that the Senate presidency is a responsibility to serve the institution and the Filipino people rather than an individual position of authority.

Legarda welcomes new leadership

Former Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda also welcomed Gatchalian's election, describing him as a capable and dedicated public servant.

“I congratulate Sen. Sherwin, a dedicated, disciplined, hardworking, and brilliant colleague and a dear friend. Congratulations, of course, to Sen. Tito and Senator Migz (Zubiri) as majority leader. I’m glad that the vote is 13, so it is now legal. Every day is a fresh start, and we welcome, recognize, and congratulate the new leadership who are competent public servants,” Legarda said in a media interview.

She added that the minority bloc would continue to work with the new leadership for the benefit of the Filipino people.

“We in the minority will collaborate for the good of the Filipino people,” she said.

Legarda, along with Senators Rodante Marcoleta and Imee Marcos, did not attend the Senate leadership election and instead participated in the Commission on Appointments meeting later in the day to deliberate on pending Cabinet, military, and foreign service appointments.