House leaders welcome Gatchalian election, push priority bills

In a statement, House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy said the resolution of the Senate leadership issue came at a crucial time as Filipinos continue to face various economic and social challenges.

Dy said the House remains committed to working closely with the Senate to pass priority measures of the Marcos administration, including the Anti-Political Dynasty Act, the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) Act, and amendments to the Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education (GASTPE) Act.

“The House remains committed to working with the Senate in advancing priority legislation, strengthening the economy, and delivering meaningful reforms that benefit our people,” he said.

He added that cooperation between the two chambers has been key to advancing legislation on economic, education, and social development and expressed confidence in maintaining a productive partnership under Gatchalian's leadership.

“We look forward to maintaining a productive partnership with the Senate under the leadership of Senate President Gatchalian, guided by mutual respect and a shared commitment to serving the nation,” Dy said.

House Assistant Majority Leader Sandro Marcos also welcomed Gatchalian's election, describing the senator as “level-headed” and saying his leadership style is what the Senate needs in the current political climate.

“I think that’s exactly what this current political climate needs, especially there in the Senate, level-headedness and just the need for all of us to really get back to work,” Marcos told reporters.

The Ilocos Norte lawmaker noted that Congress is awaiting action on several bicameral conference committee reports, as well as pending matters before the Commission on Appointments, including the long-delayed promotions of several military generals.

Gatchalian was elected Senate President during a special session called by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., securing the constitutionally required 13 votes with the support of Senators Francis “Chiz” Escudero and Joel Villanueva.