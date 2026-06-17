P408K shabu seized in Pasig buy-bust

At around 3 p.m., personnel of the Pasig City Police Station's Drug Enforcement Unit, in coordination with the Pasig City Anti-Drug Abuse Office, conducted a buy-bust operation along Rosario Boulevard, Barangay Rosario, Pasig City. The operation resulted in the arrest of two residents of said barangay.

Confiscated from the suspects were ten heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, weighing approximately 60 grams with an estimated street value of P408,000.

Also recovered were one genuine P500 bill with four counterfeit P1,000 bills used as buy-bust money, and one black pouch.

The arrested suspects have been subject of monitoring by the police for their involvement in illegal drugs trade in Barangay Rosario and nearby barangays of Pasig City. Vigilance of the community and the accurate information provided by informants led to this successful operation.