P489K shabu seized in Pasig buy-bust

The operation was set in motion following intelligence gathering and surveillance efforts jointly managed by the Pasig City Police Station's Drug Enforcement Unit in coordination with the Pasig City Anti-Drug Abuse Office.

During the operation, an undercover officer acting as a poseur-buyer secured a transaction with the suspects, prompting the backup team and arresting officers to immediately step in and effect the arrest.

Recovered from the suspects were fourteen pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu weighing approximately less 72 grams with an estimated standard drug price of P489,600. Also confiscated were P500 buy-bust money and a black belt bag containing the illicit items.

The arrested suspects are currently under police custody, while criminal complaints for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165, or otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being prepared for filing before the Pasig City Prosecutor’s Office.