Over 1,000 expected to attend Study Abroad Expo

More than one thousand Filipinos are expected to attend this year's IVC Study Abroad Expo to be held on Saturday, 20 June, at SM Megamall in Pasig City.

According to Ideal Visa Consultancy (IVC) Founder and CEO Charity Delmo Angeles, the expo aims to help Filipinos who want to study and work abroad through study pathways that can lead to permanent residency.

Among the nine participating countries are Canada, New Zealand, Finland, the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Spain, Germany, and Malta.

Mohawk College Canada Market Specialist Jelson Sales said that Canada remains the top destination for Filipinos because it offers many programs and has no age limit for most education pathways.

Among the courses that are in high demand in New Zealand are healthcare management and teaching programs, which can serve as a pathway to permanent residency.

The organizers also reminded applicants that a bank statement is important as proof of sufficient financial capacity while studying abroad.