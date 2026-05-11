U.S. Embassy launches EducationUSA Fair

Ewing cited that expanding the event to Mindanao provides more Filipinos access to American educational opportunities while strengthening ties between the two nations.

The Quezon City leg will take place at the Quezon City Hall Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events (M.I.C.E.) Center. The event is split into two specialized segments, with undergraduate programs featured from 10 a.m. to noon and graduate programs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Participating undergraduate institutions include the College of Central Florida, Lewis University, Manhattan University, Middle Tennessee State University, Saint Louis University, South Dakota State University, Southern Utah University, SUNY Stony Brook, The University of Akron, Trine University, University of Rochester and the University of San Francisco. Organizations such as the British Council, College Board, and Pearson will also be present to discuss testing requirements like the IELTS and SAT.

The graduate session in Quezon City will feature Arizona State University, Avila University, City University of Seattle, and the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, alongside many of the institutions present in the morning session.

The fair moves to the University of Southeastern Philippines Social Hall in Davao City on 23 May from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Held in partnership with the Davao City local government, the Mindanao leg will feature the College of Central Florida, Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, Lewis University, Manhattan University, Middle Tennessee State University, Rice University, Saint Louis University, The University of Akron and Trine University.

Admission to the fairs is free and open to students, parents and educators. Prospective participants are encouraged to pre-register online through the official EducationUSA website.

EducationUSA serves as the official US government source for information on higher education. It provides free advising services through its offices at the US Embassy in Manila and the Philippine-American Educational Foundation in Mandaluyong.

The network provides Filipino students access to nearly 4,000 accredited American institutions known for diverse academic programs and research opportunities.