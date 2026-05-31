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BDO travel fair offers on-site visa processing services

A TRAVELER poses with a suitcase in a promotional image for The Great BDO Travel Sale.
A TRAVELER poses with a suitcase in a promotional image for The Great BDO Travel Sale.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of BDO
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Travelers seeking visa appointments may process their applications on-site during The Great BDO Travel Sale, which will be held from 5 to 7 June at SMX Aura in SM Aura Premier.

BDO Unibank said visa application services will be available through VFS Global and W Express, allowing BDO cardholders to conveniently arrange their travel requirements while exploring travel deals and packages at the event.

A TRAVELER poses with a suitcase in a promotional image for The Great BDO Travel Sale.
BDO rolls out back-to-school promo

The travel fair aims to provide a one-stop venue for customers planning international trips, particularly those facing challenges in securing visa appointments.

Interested travelers may visit the event to learn more about visa processing requirements and appointment scheduling procedures.

In addition to travel-related services, BDO is also encouraging consumers to apply for a credit card through its online platform. New applicants may receive a P300 Pluxee eGC upon registration and enjoy free membership fees for the first three years, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

The Great BDO Travel Sale will run from 5 to 7 June at SMX Aura, SM Aura Premier.

Great BDO Travel Sale 2026
Visa appointment Philippines
VFS Global visa services
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