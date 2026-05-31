BDO travel fair offers on-site visa processing services

The travel fair aims to provide a one-stop venue for customers planning international trips, particularly those facing challenges in securing visa appointments.

Interested travelers may visit the event to learn more about visa processing requirements and appointment scheduling procedures.

In addition to travel-related services, BDO is also encouraging consumers to apply for a credit card through its online platform. New applicants may receive a P300 Pluxee eGC upon registration and enjoy free membership fees for the first three years, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

The Great BDO Travel Sale will run from 5 to 7 June at SMX Aura, SM Aura Premier.