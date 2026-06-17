Lufthansa backs Philippines' MRO hub push

Steinmeier met with President Marcos at Malacañan Palace on June 16, 2026, with both heads of state acknowledging the project as a milestone in German-Philippine economic cooperation.

“Our relations with Germany are important not just because our portfolio of cooperation spans a wide array of sectors, but because these partnerships and projects have proven to be successful and beneficial to our national development efforts,” Marcos said.

Lufthansa Technik Philippines, a joint venture between Lufthansa Technik AG and MacroAsia Corporation, will establish a new aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul facility at Clark International Airport. The project represents a major multi-million-dollar investment and is expected to create around 1,200 highly skilled jobs for Filipinos.

The facility will occupy approximately 157,000 square meters within Clark International Airport and will have the capacity to accommodate up to nine widebody aircraft. Operations are expected to commence in 2028 and will complement Lufthansa Technik Philippines’ long-standing operations in Manila, where the company has maintained a presence for more than 25 years.

The investment supports the Marcos administration’s efforts to attract strategic foreign investments, create quality jobs for Filipinos, and accelerate regional economic growth through the development of globally competitive industries.

Investment czar and Department of Finance Secretary Frederick D. Go said the investment reflects growing international confidence in the Philippine economy and workforce.

“Lufthansa Technik’s expansion in Clark is a testament to the Philippines’ growing attractiveness as an investment destination for high-value industries. This project is expected to generate quality employment opportunities, enhance local capabilities, promote technology transfer, and deepen the country’s participation in global aviation and supply chains,” Secretary Go said.

Lufthansa Technik Philippines Chief Executive Officer Holger Beck said the new facility underscores the company’s long-term commitment to the Philippines as a strategic hub for aviation maintenance services in the Asia-Pacific region.

“With the new base maintenance facility in Clark, we are making a significant investment in the Philippines and substantially expanding Lufthansa Technik’s network in the country and across the Asia-Pacific region. Our sites in Manila and Clark will complement each other as two strong pillars of our growth and mark an exciting new chapter for Lufthansa Technik Philippines. We are honored that President Marcos Jr. and Federal President Steinmeier recognized this commitment during their meeting today,” Beck said.

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), which is leading the development of the Clark growth corridor, highlighted the project’s role in advancing Clark as a major center for aviation, logistics, and high-value industries.

BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang said the investment reinforces Clark’s emergence as a premier destination for globally competitive industries and aviation-related investments.

“Lufthansa Technik’s decision to expand in Clark is a strong endorsement of the Philippines, our workforce, and the strategic advantages of Clark as an investment destination. This project will create meaningful opportunities for Filipino engineers, technicians, and aviation professionals while strengthening the country’s aviation ecosystem and generating long-term economic benefits for communities across Central Luzon and beyond,” Bingcang said.

The project is expected to generate substantial socioeconomic benefits by creating high-value employment opportunities for Filipino engineers, aircraft technicians, aviation specialists, logistics providers, suppliers, and other allied industries. It is likewise expected to strengthen the country’s aviation services sector and attract complementary investments in aerospace, logistics, manufacturing, and related industries.

The project is also expected to reinforce Clark International Airport’s role as a strategic aviation and logistics hub within the Luzon Economic Corridor while strengthening the Philippines’ connectivity with key markets in Europe, North America, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

BCDA, together with Clark International Airport Corporation and airport operator Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corp., continues to advance the development of Clark as a premier aviation and logistics gateway through strategic investments in infrastructure, connectivity, and industry partnerships. Lufthansa Technik’s investment marks a significant vote of confidence in the country’s economic prospects, the capabilities of the Filipino workforce, and the growing role of Clark in the regional aviation industry.