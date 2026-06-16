Lufthansa Technik building 2nd Clark hub

Lufthansa Technik Philippines will build a second base maintenance facility at Clark International Airport as part of a major expansion that is expected to create around 1,200 skilled jobs and strengthen the country’s position in the aviation maintenance sector.

The project was announced on 16 June during the state visit of German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to the Philippines, where he met with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at Malacañang Palace. Both leaders recognized the development as a milestone in German-Philippine economic cooperation.

Lufthansa Technik Philippines, a joint venture between Lufthansa Technik and MacroAsia Corp., said the new facility will occupy a 157,000-square-meter site at Clark International Airport and will have the capacity to accommodate up to nine widebody aircraft. Operations are expected to begin in 2028.