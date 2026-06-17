Bong Go marks birthday with pediatric patients at PCMC

The activity benefited 70 cancer patients, 38 patients from the nephrology, outpatient, emergency room, and general services units, and 12 admitted patients. The children received grocery packs, meals, toys, and basketball or volleyballs.

Go said the practice was inspired by former president Rodrigo Duterte’s own tradition of avoiding birthday parties and spending time with patients, particularly children with cancer.

The senator also recognized the efforts of PCMC doctors, nurses, Malasakit Center personnel, social workers, parents, and partner groups assisting young patients.

During the event, cancer survivor John Paul Culiao, who met Go during his treatment in 2018, delivered a birthday message thanking the senator for his continued support and encouraged fellow patients and their families to remain hopeful and strong.

Go reiterated his commitment to cancer patients and poor families needing medical assistance, citing his support for the Cancer Assistance Fund and the Malasakit Centers program, which provides one-stop access to government medical aid for qualified patients.