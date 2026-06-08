Steve Lacy, Two Door Cinema Club to headline major music festival

LALALAFEST Manila has unveiled its official lineup, bringing together an eclectic mix of international, regional, and local acts for its Philippine debut on 21 August, at the World Trade Center Manila. Headlining the festival are Steve Lacy and Two Door Cinema Club, alongside FLO, Dermot Kennedy, Matthew Ifield, Ben&Ben, Maki, Over October, Dilaw, Fitterkarma, Isyana Sarasvati, KIKI and HOA.

Known as one of Southeast Asia’s leading music festivals, LALALAFEST has built a reputation for its diverse artist curation and immersive festival experience. The Manila edition marks a new chapter for the event as it brings together Grammy winners, indie favorites, rising stars, and some of the region’s most exciting acts on one stage.