Fifth time’s the charm for OFW

Speaking on DAILY TRIBUNE’s Usapang OFW program, Erive said that passing the veterinary licensure examination did not come easily. In fact, this was her fifth attempt.

Rather than give up after the previous setbacks, she gradually built a study routine around her demanding work schedule. What started as a few minutes of daily review eventually grew into one to two hours of study each day, including reading during her daily commute and on weekends.

Erive said her hands-on experience as a veterinary nurse played a big role in helping her prepare for the exam, particularly as questions had become more clinically oriented and practice-based.

Vet clinic at home

Her journey reflected more than a professional milestone. Since working abroad in 2013, she has become increasingly convinced that veterinary medicine is the path meant for her. Her achievement is especially meaningful as she wishes her late mother could have witnessed the moment.

Now a licensed veterinarian, Erive is looking beyond the board exam toward a bigger dream.

“Of course, I dream of having my own veterinary practice in the Philippines,” she said.

She hopes to bring home the knowledge, skills, and best practices she has learned overseas and use them to help advance veterinary care in the Philippines. She envisions contributing to more innovative approaches in veterinary medicine while serving Filipino pet owners and animal communities.

For aspiring veterinarians still struggling to pass the licensure examination, her message is simple: keep trying, keep preparing, and never lose faith. After all, her own story proves that success can come even after four unsuccessful attempts, and that sometimes, the fifth try is the one that changes everything.