Feasts and treats to celebrate father’s day

For those who prefer Italian fare, Solaire’s Finestra offers a memorable dining experience high above the city. Located on the 38th floor, the restaurant pairs breathtaking 360-degree views with a generous spread of antipasti, classic pasta dishes, and a special surf-and-turf platter created exclusively for Father’s Day.

The festivities continue throughout the weekend at City of Dreams’ Red Lantern, where hearty buffet spreads await on 20 and 21 June. Under the direction of Chef de Cuisine Jason Wong, families can indulge in beloved Chinese classics and more than 46 varieties of dim sum, making it an ideal destination for multi-generational gatherings.

Discover refined Japanese dining at Yamazato

For dads who appreciate the finer things in life, Yamazato at Hotel Okura Manila offers a sophisticated Father’s Day experience from 15 to 21 June. The Michelin-recognized Japanese restaurant presents a selection of specially curated menus that showcase the artistry and precision of Japanese cuisine.

The Father’s Day Obento Kaiseki features delicacies such as chilled egg with Tanqueray gin jelly, grilled conger eel, sea urchin, sashimi, and scallops finished with butter and soy. Those looking for a more indulgent meal can opt for the Father’s Day Teppan Special, highlighted by deep-fried seasonal pike conger and premium Kuroge Wagyu A5 sirloin served with hoba miso. Sushi lovers, meanwhile, can savor an elevated omakase experience featuring prized selections including chu-toro, o-toro, snow crab, akauni and eel.