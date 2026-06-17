DoJ: Bato’s enablers not spared

“The NBI attempted to implement the arrest warrant to Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa,” Vida said.

He added that once the ICC warrant was unsealed and made public on 11 May, “any person who helped him escape may be held liable.”

The panel’s findings were based on evidence submitted by the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), members of the media, and the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), including an ocular inspection of the GSIS premises.

Vida disclosed that prosecutors were unable to inspect the Senate complex after the Senate deferred action on the panel’s request for an ocular inspection and additional information.

Probe on escape continues

“The Senate deferred action on the request by the panel for an ocular inspection of the Senate premises and additional information because it noted that the GSIS premises were part of the orchestrated plan to facilitate the escape of Senator dela Rosa,” he said.

The DoJ chief stressed that the investigation remains active and that he would not prejudge the panel’s final conclusions.

“What I can assure the public is that the Department will pursue the matter professionally, objectively, and without fear or favor,” Vida said.

“No individual is above the law, but equally important, no person should be judged before the evidence has been fully examined.”

Vida also confirmed that a complaint filed against Sen. Robin Padilla has been referred back to the CIDG for further investigation under Department Circular No. 20 after the investigating prosecutor sought additional documents and statements from concerned individuals.

“At this stage, it would be premature to comment on the details of this ongoing investigation,” he said.