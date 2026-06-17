DENR turns river easements into livable parks

They were joined by DENR Central Luzon officials led by Regional Director Ralph Pablo, Zambales PENRO Marife Castillo and Bataan PENRO Raul Mamac.

Disiplina Park features a well-lit riverside walkway shaded by more than 1,200 trees and ornamental plants, offering residents a space to walk, exercise, and spend time with family and neighbors. The park was developed under the River Easement Area Recovery initiative, which transformed 290 meters of riverside into a public green space.

Cuna said the project aligns with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive for government agencies to help build more resilient and orderly communities while improving Filipinos’ quality of life.

He noted that informal settlers previously living near waterways were relocated to housing communities such as the 1Bataan Housing project.

“Based on my conversations with those who transferred there, their situation improved, and they also gained livelihood opportunities,” Cuna said in Filipino.

The DENR chief later visited the Sasmuan Linear Park in Pampanga, another redeveloped riverside area featuring shaded walkways, solar-powered streetlights, and landscaped green spaces near coastal wetlands and mangrove conservation zones.

Cuna said river easements, when properly developed, can serve not only for environmental protection but also as community spaces that promote health and social connection.

“These spaces help bring communities together and improve everyday life,” he said.

He also noted that such developments are rarely seen in the National Capital Region, saying residents often need to go outside Metro Manila to experience similar livable environments.

“From experience and from stories of other agencies, these kinds of places are hard to find in Manila. Seriously, it’s difficult. People are looking for spaces where they can jog or bike,” he said in Filipino.

Cuna also cited ongoing efforts under the Manila Bay rehabilitation program, which covers Central Luzon, CALABARZON and NCR, including wastewater management and solid waste reduction initiatives.

He acknowledged that many former informal settlements along river easements were previously unsafe.

“These areas were not safe before. These are easements, so we must follow the law. Part of our Manila Bay efforts is recovering these easements,” he said in Filipino.

Cuna added that while government efforts are crucial, community participation remains essential in sustaining environmental gains.