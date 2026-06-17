CREC declares first cash dividend since PSE debut

Citicore Renewable Energy Corporation (CREC) has declared its first cash dividend since listing on the Philippine Stock Exchange in June 2024, rewarding shareholders amid continued earnings growth and expansion of its renewable energy portfolio.

The company's board of directors approved a cash dividend declaration totaling P250 million, equivalent to P0.0224 per share. Shareholders of record as of 17 July 2026 will be entitled to receive the dividend, which will be paid on 12 August 2026.

CREC said the dividend reflects its strong financial performance and disciplined capital management as it continues to pursue its renewable energy growth strategy.