CREC declares first cash dividend since PSE debut

Citicore Renewable Energy Corporation (CREC) has declared its first cash dividend since listing on the Philippine Stock Exchange in June 2024, rewarding shareholders amid continued earnings growth and expansion of its renewable energy portfolio.
The company's board of directors approved a cash dividend declaration totaling P250 million, equivalent to P0.0224 per share. Shareholders of record as of 17 July 2026 will be entitled to receive the dividend, which will be paid on 12 August 2026.
CREC said the dividend reflects its strong financial performance and disciplined capital management as it continues to pursue its renewable energy growth strategy.
In 2025, the company posted consolidated net income of P1.15 billion and net comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of P740.1 million.
“Our dividend declaration reflects prudent balance between funding the continued high growth phase of the Company, at the same time rewarding shareholders with a decent yield return,” CREC President and CEO Oliver Tan said.
Tan said the company continues to convert its renewable energy pipeline into operating assets to support long-term growth and create value for shareholders.
The dividend declaration follows continued expansion of CREC's renewable energy portfolio and ongoing development of its project pipeline, reinforcing the company's position as one of the country's leading pure-play renewable energy platforms.