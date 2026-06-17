CREC rewards investors with first dividend

CREC’s Board of Directors approved a P250 million cash dividend, equivalent to P0.0224 per share, following the company’s strong financial performance and continued growth of its renewable energy portfolio.

The dividend marks CREC’s first payout since its listing on the Philippine Stock Exchange in June 2024. The company posted a consolidated net income of P1.15 billion in 2025, with net comprehensive income attributable to parent shareholders reaching P740.1 million.

“Our dividend declaration reflects prudent balance between funding the continued high growth phase of the Company, at the same time rewarding shareholders with a decent yield return,” CREC President and CEO Oliver Tan said.

“As we continue to energize more projects, we are converting our pipeline into operating assets that support sustainable growth and shareholder value,” Tan added.

The company said the dividend reflects its strategy of investing in new renewable energy projects while providing returns to shareholders.

Shareholders recorded as of 17 July, 2026 will be entitled to receive the dividend, which will be distributed on 12 August, 2026.

CREC continues to expand its renewable energy pipeline as it develops more projects aimed at supporting the country’s transition toward cleaner energy sources.