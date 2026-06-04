Are Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino living in BGC?

KimPau fans are insanely agog in sharing bits and pieces about Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino’s romance, often offering details that remain subject to confirmation.
A dedicated Paulo Avelino Facebook fan account revealed that the couple is now living in a condo in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, together while their house in Forbes Park is still under renovation.
“Hindi na po sa Pasig umuuwi ‘yang 2. Minsan na lang sila pumupunta doon. BGC na po nakatira ang KIMPAU. Friend ko po ‘yung broker na binilhan nila ng condo unit sa BGC. Mag-asawa na po ‘yan dahil conjugal po ‘yung naka-state sa title ng property, name po nilang dalawa. BGC po sila for now while ongoing ‘yung renovation ng bahay nila sa Forbes Park (They are no longer going home to Pasig. They only go there sometimes. KIMPAU now live in BGC. The broker whom they bought their condo unit in BGC from is my friend. They are already a married couple because the title of their property is conjugal and in both of their names. They are living in BGC right now because their house in Forbes Park is undergoing renovation),” wrote Mommy Tatz of the Solid Paulo Avelino Fans Only on Facebook.
Is this true?
Andrea Brown confirms relationship with Enrique Gil
TikTok personality and content creator Andrea Brown confirmed reports that she is in a romantic relationship with Enrique Gil.
In recent posts on her X account (formerly Twitter), Brown unabashedly revealed that she and Gil are a couple.
“Nb cares about age gaps in 2026 and I like my man older, so what? I’m happy, he’s happy, and that’s really all there is to it. Y’all keep stressing yourselves out over somebody else’s relationship — what y’all gonna do about it anyway? Hell yeah,” Brown wrote.
“He’s my man and I ain’t letting him go. Y’all can keep talking, but I’m still right here next to him, and that’s not changing anytime soon. He’s not letting me go either, and we are stuck with each other, and so what?” she added.
She also confirmed reports that the actor is paying her tuition fees.
“If he buys me luxury things, it’s because I deserve them, and if he pays for my tuition, why do y’all care so much? It’s not coming out of your pockets. Y’all be way too invested in somebody else’s business,” she revealed.
Recall that Brown initially denied she was in a relationship with Gil and said friendship was all there was between them.
When asked if he has a girlfriend, Gil answered, “Secret.”
In a podcast, Gil was again asked if there is an age bracket when he courts a woman.
“No age bracket,” he said.
Age is an issue between Brown and Gil, as it was believed that she was only 17 last year when they became a couple, making her still a minor, while he was already 34, of marrying age.
‘Sigabo’ unveils official poster, theme song
Anticipation is fever-high for ABS-CBN’s highly anticipated primetime series Coco Martin’s Sigabo after the release of its official poster and theme song.
The striking poster shows lead stars Coco Martin and Julia Montes side by side, both with guns drawn. It was conceptualized by Coco and photographed by Jun de Leon.
“Happy ako na magkasama kami ni Julia sa poster. Nandoon lahat ng elements — ’yung action, romance, tapos makikita mo ‘yung komunidad na gagalawan ng kwento (I’m happy that Julia and I are together in the poster. All elements are there — action, romance, and the community where the story revolves),” shared Coco in an interview with TV Patrol.
CCM Film Productions also released behind-the-scenes footage of the pictorial featuring different looks of CocoJul, from feisty to feel-good romantic vibes, giving a glimpse of what viewers can expect in the action-romance series.
The teaser of the official theme song of Sigabo was also released on social media. It was written by Coco and performed by Yeng Constantino.
Coco Martin’s Sigabo will premiere on 23 June at 8 p.m. on ABS-CBN via ALLTV2, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, iWant, and Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel.