Are Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino living in BGC?

Andrea Brown confirms relationship with Enrique Gil

TikTok personality and content creator Andrea Brown confirmed reports that she is in a romantic relationship with Enrique Gil.

In recent posts on her X account (formerly Twitter), Brown unabashedly revealed that she and Gil are a couple.

“Nb cares about age gaps in 2026 and I like my man older, so what? I’m happy, he’s happy, and that’s really all there is to it. Y’all keep stressing yourselves out over somebody else’s relationship — what y’all gonna do about it anyway? Hell yeah,” Brown wrote.

“He’s my man and I ain’t letting him go. Y’all can keep talking, but I’m still right here next to him, and that’s not changing anytime soon. He’s not letting me go either, and we are stuck with each other, and so what?” she added.

She also confirmed reports that the actor is paying her tuition fees.

“If he buys me luxury things, it’s because I deserve them, and if he pays for my tuition, why do y’all care so much? It’s not coming out of your pockets. Y’all be way too invested in somebody else’s business,” she revealed.

Recall that Brown initially denied she was in a relationship with Gil and said friendship was all there was between them.

When asked if he has a girlfriend, Gil answered, “Secret.”

In a podcast, Gil was again asked if there is an age bracket when he courts a woman.

“No age bracket,” he said.

Age is an issue between Brown and Gil, as it was believed that she was only 17 last year when they became a couple, making her still a minor, while he was already 34, of marrying age.