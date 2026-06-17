Cavite classroom stabbing exposes gaps in school support systems — ACT

On 16 June, a Grade 8 student allegedly entered a Grade 5 classroom and stabbed seven schoolmates, according to police reports. Authorities are investigating the incident, including reports that bullying may have been a factor.

"Our hearts go out to the students who were injured and to their families. Schools must be places where children feel safe and protected at all times," ACT Chairperson Ruby Bernardo said.

The incident, which occurred inside a classroom, has prompted renewed scrutiny of schools' capacity to respond to emergencies and provide adequate supervision for learners.

According to ACT, many schools continue to operate with insufficient support personnel, forcing teachers to assume multiple responsibilities beyond classroom instruction.

"This incident also exposes long-standing gaps in school staffing and support systems. For example, teachers are often pulled away for meetings or additional duties due to shortages, leaving gaps in supervision and support at critical moments," Bernardo said.

The group said schools need more guidance counselors, psychosocial support personnel and trained staff capable of responding to emergencies while ensuring that classes remain adequately supervised.

ACT also cautioned against treating incidents of school violence solely as disciplinary or law-enforcement concerns.

Instead, the organization urged education officials to strengthen preventive measures and learner support systems, including mental health programs and early intervention mechanisms.

"Ensuring safety in schools requires adequate personnel, proper student support systems, and learning environments where learners are properly guided and cared for," Bernardo said.

DepEd assures aid

Meanwhile, the Department of Education (DepEd) said it was closely coordinating with school officials and government agencies to assist learners injured in the stabbing incident at a private school in General Trias, Cavite.

In a statement, the agency said affected students would receive the necessary support, assistance and interventions, while regional and division offices remain on standby to provide additional help.

"We are closely coordinating with school authorities and relevant government agencies to ensure that the affected learners receive the necessary support, assistance, and appropriate interventions," DepEd said.

The department also appealed to the public to respect the privacy of the minors involved and refrain from spreading unverified information while authorities investigate the incident.

"The safety, well-being, and mental health of our learners remain among the Department's highest priorities," DepEd said.

Counselor shortage

In 2024, Education Secretary Sonny Angara acknowledged a persistent shortage of guidance counselors in Philippine public schools, with about 4,000 vacant positions nationwide, underscoring a major gap in the country’s student support system.

Data cited in recent DepEd discussions show that despite thousands of plantilla positions for guidance counselors, only a limited number of professionals are available to serve the country’s more than 28 million learners. This leaves many schools either without a dedicated counselor or relying on overextended personnel.

The gap has translated into a severe workload imbalance, with estimates showing that there is only around one guidance counselor for every 7,000 to 14,000 students, depending on staffing availability—far below the widely cited international benchmark of 1 counselor for every 250 students.

Education authorities have linked the shortage to long-standing recruitment and structural issues, including strict qualification requirements and limited supply of licensed counselors, which continue to slow down hiring.

As a result, many schools lack sufficient capacity for early intervention, behavioral monitoring, and psychosocial support services—functions considered critical amid rising concerns over bullying, anxiety, and school safety incidents.