Public schools budget hike sought

Bernardo noted that EDCOM II previously reported that from 2022 to 2023, only 3,415 of 46,000 unfilled teaching positions were successfully filled. This indicates that even the annual target of hiring 10,000 new teachers in recent years has not been met, worsening the national backlog.

The Department of Education has previously acknowledged that regional hiring bottlenecks, budget limitations, and a lack of applicants in remote areas have slowed recruitment.

Bernardo said the challenge now lies in successfully filling the approved 32,000 new positions this year, adding that the department must sustain this level of hiring annually to resolve the shortage within five years.