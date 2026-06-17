Carnapping suspect collared in Parañaque

The operation began after police received a report that a motorcycle had been stolen while parked along Remanville Drive, Barangay Don Bosco, at around 12:15 a.m. on 16 June 2026.

Acting on the complaint, operatives immediately launched backtracking efforts, target verification, and field monitoring, which quickly produced actionable leads.

A major breakthrough emerged when a witness informed police that he had lent his helmet to the 28‑year‑old male suspect shortly after the theft and was expecting it to be returned. This crucial community tip enabled authorities to conduct a focused monitoring operation.

At around 2:10 a.m. on Wednesday, the suspect arrived riding the stolen motorcycle—allowing operatives to move in and effect the arrest. Subsequent verification confirmed the motorcycle’s identity through its engine and chassis numbers, despite attempts to conceal it through repainting and color alteration.

The case has been referred for inquest proceedings before the Parañaque City Prosecutor’s Office for the filing of charges for violation of Republic Act No. 10883, or the New Anti‑Carnapping Act of 2016.