Ayala buys more ALI as P2.67-B AREIT sale boosts cash pile

The acquisitions, consisting of 20 million shares bought at P13.10 apiece and 15 million shares purchased at P13.04 each, increased the conglomerate's ownership in ALI to 53.58 percent from 53.15 percent as of end-March.

On Tuesday, ALI confirmed completing a block sale of 75 million AREIT shares at P35.60 apiece, generating gross proceeds of about P2.67 billion before fees and taxes.

The transaction was carried out through a placement agreement with UBS AG Singapore Branch and BPI Capital Corp., with settlement scheduled on 18 June.

The property giant, however, has yet to disclose how it plans to use the proceeds from the transaction.

“ALI will submit the required Reinvestment Plan detailing the use of proceeds obtained from the block sale in due course,” the company said.