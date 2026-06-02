Rockwell Land posts record P5.3-B profit in 2025

Residential projects contributed P16.5 billion, or 79 percent of total revenues, while commercial developments generated P4.4 billion.

Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent company reached P4.7 billion, up 28 percent from P3.7 billion in the previous year. The company said results were partly boosted by a one-time gain of P700 million from the acquisition of ACC.

Record reservation sales posted

Rockwell Land reported record reservation sales of P25.3 billion in 2025, significantly higher than the P15.6 billion recorded in 2024.

The company attributed the growth to strong demand for both existing and newly launched residential projects, including Edades West, Aruga Mactan, Rockwell at Nepo Center and Rockwell Center Bacolod.

Its commercial segment also delivered higher revenues, supported by improved retail tenant sales, stronger office leasing renewals and higher rental rates.

Leasing income increased to P2.7 billion from P2.5 billion in 2024, while office leasing revenues rose to P1.3 billion from P1.2 billion.

Income portfolio expanded

by ACC acquisition

The acquisition of ACC in December 2025 expanded Rockwell Land’s recurring income portfolio through the addition of Alabang Town Center and ATC Corporate Center.

The company said the acquisition added more than 108,000 square meters of retail space and 17,000 square meters of office space, with the full impact on revenues and earnings expected beginning this year.

As a result of the acquisition, total assets surged 58 percent to P129.2 billion as of end-2025 from P81.7 billion a year earlier.

Total liabilities climbed 77 percent to P81.5 billion, largely due to additional borrowings and installment obligations related to the ACC purchase. Total equity increased 33 percent to P47.7 billion.

The company also reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of P8.8 billion, up from P7.6 billion in 2024, while return on equity improved to 12.71 percent from 12.08 percent a year earlier.