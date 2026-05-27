Man nabbed with loaded unlicensed gun in Muntinlupa raid

The suspect, identified only by the alias “Mak-Mak,” is facing charges for violation of Republic Act No. 10591.

Authorities said the operation was carried out by virtue of a search warrant issued by Abraham Joseph Alcantara of the Regional Trial Court Branch 204.

During the search, police recovered a caliber .38 Armscor 202 defaced revolver loaded with two rounds of live ammunition.

Officials said the on-site search and evidence recovery were conducted within legal procedures and witnessed by elected officials of Barangay Alabang.

The confiscated firearm and ammunition are now undergoing forensic processing, while complaints are being prepared for inquest proceedings before the Muntinlupa City Prosecutor’s Office.