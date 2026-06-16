Wilson saves day for Basilan

Wilson notched 23 points, laced by four triples, seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 27 minutes and 13 seconds to earn the SportsPlus Best Player honors over Gab Cometa, who tallied 20 points, spiked by three triples, five rebounds and five assists in 17 minutes.

Mark Montuano, who was acquired from the Mindoro Tamaraws, contributed 17 points and four rebounds while manning the slot for Basilan, which reinforced its roster in the hope of making the playoffs.

Gensan had a chance to reverse the outcome, but Marwin Dionisio missed a triple attempt with 16.9 seconds left, and so did Hesed Gabo, with one second to go.

Despite their second loss in 14 games, the Warriors remained second in the South division, trailing the Quezon Huskers, the only unbeaten team left with eight wins.

Gabo wound up with 26 points, eight assists and five rebounds, while Val Acuna chalked up 14, spiked by four triples.

Meanwhile, the Meycauayan Marilao Gems put the clamps on the Imus Yangkee in the second quarter and never let go to tally a runaway 120-75 victory in the opener.

Riding on the triple-double of Agem Miranda and the double-double of Jayson Apolonio and Felix Apreku, the Gems bundled 12 points to pull away, 112-69, and climb to 8-4.