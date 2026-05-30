Gensan shares lead; Valenzuela prevails

The 6-foot-5 Eusebio, a former College of Saint Benilde Blazer, posted 15 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, while Fontanilla finished with 17 points, three rebounds and two steals to clinch the SportsPlus Best Player honors.

Other Warriors who delivered were Marwin Dionisio, with 15 points, 10 rebounds and two assists, Mark Cruz, with 12 points and five assists, and Porter, with 13 points, Adi Santos with five points and 14 rebounds, and Gabo with eight points and 11 assists.

Cebu tumbled to 7-3 despite Mark Meneses’ 17 points and six rebounds, Brian Heruela’s 12 points, seven assists, five rebounds and four steals, and Paul Desiderio’s 10 points, two rebounds and two assists.

The Greats led at 56-44, but the Warriors rallied behind Desiderio and Heruela.

Meanwhile, the Valenzuela City Darkhorse banked on JR Olegario, Jay Collado and Angelo Obuyes to subdue the Parañaque Patriots, 76-72, in the first game and level their slate at 5-5.

Olegario chalked up 20 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two assists, Collado pooled 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists.