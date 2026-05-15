Kapwa relaunched to celebrate Katrin de Guia’s legacy

The national artist emphasized that De Guia’s work moved beyond mere documentation, providing a spiritual and intellectual framework for understanding what it means to be Filipino. Her exploration of indigenous consciousness, he argued, remains a vital shield against cultural erasure in a globalized world.

Acclaimed Palanca awardee Frank Cimatu shifted the focus to the versatility of De Guia's writing. He reminded the audience that the author’s insights were not born solely in libraries, but through her hands-on work with stained glass and performance art.

Such artist-scholar hybridity, Cimatu noted, allowed her to see patterns of consciousness that traditional academics might overlook.

He cited the international reach of De Guia’s creative pursuits recalling her performance projects in Korea and various global platforms. These he said which were multifaceted experiences were instrumental in shaping the depth of the Kapwa text.

Cimatu said that by bringing a global perspective back to local roots, she validated the Filipino identity on the world stage while maintaining its indigenous integrity.

The re-released edition, originally supported by the Toyota Foundation, is presented as a necessary guide for the youth of today.