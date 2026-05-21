Educators’ group demands CHED abandon market-driven curriculum changes

BAGUIO CITY — High school and university educators from Baguio and Benguet are calling on the Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) to completely abandon its proposed 2026 Reframed General Education Curriculum, despite its recent decision to postpone the rollout.

The newly formed coalition of teachers from various local learning institutions issued a statement demanding that the commission instead launch democratic consultations that place educators, students and local communities at the center of future educational policy reforms.