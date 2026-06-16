UK court upholds pro-Palestinian group’s ‘terror’ label

United Kingdom (AFP) — London’s Appeals Court on Monday upheld a UK government ban on activist group Palestine Action that has seen thousands of people — from students to an 83-year-old retired vicar — arrested and carried away from protests by police.

The ban, which came into force on 5 July 2025, was imposed under the country’s Terrorism Act.

It made membership of or support for the pro-Palestinian group a criminal offense punishable by up to 14 years in prison under the counter-terrorism legislation.