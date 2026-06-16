The ‘bonggang’ cast of Annie Batungbakal the musical

Newport World Resorts has unveiled the cast of Bongga Ka, ’Day!: The Annie Batungbakal Musical, bringing together a mix of seasoned theater performers and rising stars for the upcoming production inspired by the timeless hits of Hotdog. While the actress who will portray the titular Annie Batungbakal remains under wraps, the ensemble of characters set to bring her world to life has now been revealed.

Leading the cast are Sam Concepcion, Jeff Moses and Anthony Rosaldo, who will alternate as Romer Pasion, the charismatic flight attendant and heir to House of Pasion. Joining them is KD Estrada as Burn, a folk-rock musician striving to make his mark through original music. Jackie Lou Blanco and Ring Antonio will also alternate as Aurora Pasion, the influential designer and matriarch of the House of Pasion.