With Gary V lending not only his iconic song but also his unmistakable presence, the campaign highlights the quiet sacrifices, unwavering love, and enduring hope that define the Filipino migrant experience.

At the heart of the campaign is a moving story about a Filipina nurse working overseas while her mother helps raise her young son in the Philippines. Though separated by oceans, the family remains deeply connected by shared dreams and unconditional love—a reality that resonates with countless Overseas Filipino Workers.

According to Leo Albea, Philippines Market Head of Sendwave, Gary Valenciano’s music was the natural choice to carry the campaign’s message.

“Gary Valenciano’s music transcends both time and distance. For generations of Filipinos around the world, his songs have brought families together, evoked memories of home, and reminded us of what it means to be Filipino no matter where life takes us.”

Albea explained that among Gary V’s extensive catalog, “Babalik Ka Rin” perfectly captured the emotions the campaign hoped to convey.

“That’s why ‘Babalik Ka Rin’ felt like the perfect song for this campaign. Life happens in two places at once for millions of Overseas Filipinos. At the heart of that experience is the hope that one day we will be reunited with the people we love.”

Rather than focusing solely on sending money, the campaign underscores the deeper meaning behind every remittance—a child’s education, a family’s daily needs, medical expenses, or simply providing a better future for loved ones.

Sendwave also emphasized that every transaction carries a personal story and represents the hard work and dedication of Filipinos living abroad.

“We understand that every remittance represents something important—a child’s education, a family celebration, medical needs, or simply making sure loved ones are cared for,” Albea said.

“That is why trust matters. Overseas Filipinos work incredibly hard for every dollar they earn, and they deserve a service they can depend on.”

Founded in 2014, Sendwave has grown into a global money transfer platform serving more than one million users. Since expanding to the Philippines in 2021, it has continued to provide Overseas Filipinos with a secure and convenient way to send financial support to their families.

More than a brand campaign, “Between Here And Home” aims to become an ongoing storytelling platform featuring real-life experiences of Filipino families whose love continues to bridge the distance between countries.

With Gary Valenciano’s enduring voice leading the way, “Babalik Ka Rin” once again reminds listeners that while work may take Filipinos across the world, the hope of coming home—and the love waiting there—never fades.