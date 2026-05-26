Solid credit grade aids Aboitiz push

Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. (AEV) has built a solid profile with investors after securing an “A-” foreign-currency long-term issuer rating with a “stable” outlook from Japan Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (JCR) as it pushes deeper into infrastructure, banking, consumer, and energy transition businesses beyond power.

The company said Tuesday that the rating signals confidence in its ability to sustain stable cash flows despite market volatility, high fuel prices and geopolitical risks, while reinforcing investor support for the group’s diversification strategy.

JCR is one of Japan’s leading credit rating agencies and is widely tracked by investors and financial institutions assessing corporate creditworthiness.