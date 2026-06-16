Tarsier rescued in Kidapawan City

The sighting was subsequently reported to the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO), which coordinated the turnover of the species to DENR-PENRO Cotabato for proper handling and assessment.

According to City Veterinarian Dr. Jessa Del Remonde, the tarsier weighed approximately 120 grams and had no fresh injuries. An old healed wound was observed below its right ear, and the animal was later released after assessment confirmed that it was fit to return to its habitat.

The Philippine tarsier is a primate endemic to the Philippines and occurs in the forests of Mindanao and nearby islands. Under DENR Administrative Order No. 2019-09, it is classified as an Other Threatened Species (OTS), with habitat loss and illegal wildlife collection among the threats to its population.