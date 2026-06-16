Philippines, Israel deepen tech ties

The forum, themed "Harnessing Innovation for Network Resilience," featured five Israeli companies: Amdocs, Cato Networks, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., Spacecom and Symmetrium.

The initiative aims to connect Filipino and Israeli firms based on market demand while providing a framework to strengthen business cooperation between the two countries.

“We see a great interest from the Philippine system in Israel, which emerges in many fields,” said Ofek Venecianer, economic counselor at the Israeli Embassy.

“It's not just coming from Israel. It's going from agriculture, cybersecurity to mobile. This event is specifically for mobile. [I] can say that the Philippine companies understand the unique value of the Israeli companies. It's very advanced,” she added.

Venecianer said Israeli companies view the Philippines as a promising market for expansion.

“Since Israel is a small country, all the Israeli companies know that they need to scale up,” she said.

“When you look for countries where they can scale up, the Philippines is definitely a good fit for the Israeli market. Israeli companies are very much looking forward to it.”