DTI, BOI court Israeli firms for Clark AI industrial hub

Rodolfo said he met with cybersecurity firms Dream Security and Binary Networks to discuss how AI-powered cyber solutions could help strengthen the security and resilience of Philippine industries, particularly telecommunications and government agencies.

The BOI official also met with semiconductor and microchip design firms Tower Semiconductor, Next Silicon, and Ci Semi to explore collaboration opportunities with Philippine semiconductor manufacturers, particularly in production and supply chain integration.

As part of efforts to identify emerging sectors for cooperation, Rodolfo also engaged stakeholders in Israel’s blue economy industry, which focuses on technology and innovation in maritime sectors such as fisheries, shipping, and port logistics.

He met with the Israel National Center of Blue Economy to discuss Israel’s blue technology ecosystem and research initiatives.

Rodolfo also held discussions with Bar Algae, a biotech company specializing in microalgae cultivation for aquaculture applications.

According to the DTI, the engagements highlighted potential opportunities for the Philippines as an archipelagic country with a strong maritime and fisheries sector.

Rodolfo likewise met with the Israel Innovation Authority to discuss innovation policy, startup ecosystem development, and possible joint research and development projects.

Both sides also explored possible cooperation involving critical minerals, including proposed industry webinars, pilot projects in the Philippines involving Israeli startups, and calls for research proposals.

Rodolfo’s visit aimed to strengthen trade and technology cooperation while gaining insights into Israel’s participation in the Pax Silica Initiative, particularly its collaboration with the United States on microchip production, advanced computing, and artificial intelligence development.

Aside from meetings with the Israeli Ministry of Economy and Industry, Rodolfo also met with officials from the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Israel National AI Directorate, and other stakeholders in Israel’s technology sector.