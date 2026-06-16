Pag-IBIG rolls out P10,000 SAFE Loan amid Middle East conflict

The program, launched in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive to provide timely assistance to Filipinos, offers loans of up to P10,000 or 90 percent of a member's total Pag-IBIG Regular Savings, whichever is lower. The loan carries a 5.95 percent annual interest rate and may be repaid over one, two or three years. Applications will be accepted until 8 September 2026.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary and Pag-IBIG Fund Chairman Jose Ramon Aliling said the SAFE Loan aims to help members cope with rising fuel, electricity and transport costs, while Pag-IBIG Chief Executive Officer Marilene Acosta said the program provides a safer alternative to high-interest lenders. Members may apply through Virtual Pag-IBIG or any branch, with approved loans credited directly to their Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card Plus. Existing Multi-Purpose Loan or Calamity Loan borrowers may also qualify, subject to the agency's 90 percent borrowing limit.