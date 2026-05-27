Pag-IBIG sets P10-M housing loan cap

Pag-IBIG Fund has increased its maximum housing loan amount per borrower to P10 million, a move aimed at expanding access to affordable home financing for middle-income and higher-earning Filipino workers while helping absorb the growing supply of available housing units, particularly in Metro Manila and other highly urbanized areas.

The adjustment, announced on Tuesday, strengthens the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (Expanded 4PH) program by allowing more members to finance homes beyond the socialized housing segment through long-term, low-cost loans.

The higher loan ceiling complements Pag-IBIG’s continued offering of a subsidized 3-percent housing loan rate for qualified socialized housing borrowers, ensuring that support remains in place for low-income members while expanding options for other income groups.