Metallic debris found along Batangas shoreline

The report prompted Coast Guard personnel to proceed to the area for verification and assessment. Upon inspection, the object measured approximately 20 feet in length and 10.5 feet in width, and appeared to be made of aluminum material with visible foreign characters.

Initial assessment using available translation tools indicated that the markings may refer to “Antenna Transmission Window 5.” The origin and nature of the debris have yet to be determined.

The debris is now under the custody of the Philippine Coast Guard for proper documentation, monitoring, and further assessment. Coordination with the appropriate authorities is ongoing to determine its source and significance.

The Philippine Coast Guard continues to monitor the situation and conduct coordination efforts to establish the source and significance of the debris. Further updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.