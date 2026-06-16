‘Magnificent Seven’ enters Hall of Fame

The country’s top sports officials, led by PSC chairman Patrick Gregorio and Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, lead the Philippine sports community in welcoming all seven personalities into the pantheon of greats.

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos will deliver a special message during the presentation to be hosted by Dyan Castillejo and Quinito Henson.

The list was first announced last April, and the enshrinement ceremony set in May. However, with the exception of Pacheco, the PSC wanted the rest of the inductees to be present.