Handsome rewards await Palaro achievers

Gregorio said he will make a proposal in which they allot a budget of P10 million in their next board meeting tomorrow.

“We are considering allocating a fund for PSC to reward the medalists. We will discuss that during the PSC board meeting on 30 April. Hopefully, it’s good news,” Gregorio said.

“We will coordinate with Palarong Pambansa on how we will share that, but I am proposing a P10 million fund for this reward system that will help the athletes in their training. Hopefully, it will be approved, but I am very confident it will.”

Gregorio believes that by dangling handsome rewards, young athletes will be motivated to compete as it will be a big help in covering their training expenses as well as nutrition and equipment.

“I’m confident it will be good news. You know, when we give token rewards to the youth, it is for them to buy a pair of shoes, short pants and shirts. That’s what’s important to me,” Gregorio added.