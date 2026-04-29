Handsome rewards await Palaro achievers

If the plan doesn’t fail, hefty cash rewards will be at stake for young athletes who will see action in the 66th Palarong Pambansa that will be held in Agusan del Sur from 24 to 31 May.
Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio said he is looking to give cash incentives to medalists and record-breakers of the annual multi-sport spectacle that aims to discover future members of the national team.
Gregorio said he will make a proposal in which they allot a budget of P10 million in their next board meeting tomorrow.
“We are considering allocating a fund for PSC to reward the medalists. We will discuss that during the PSC board meeting on 30 April. Hopefully, it’s good news,” Gregorio said.
“We will coordinate with Palarong Pambansa on how we will share that, but I am proposing a P10 million fund for this reward system that will help the athletes in their training. Hopefully, it will be approved, but I am very confident it will.”
Gregorio believes that by dangling handsome rewards, young athletes will be motivated to compete as it will be a big help in covering their training expenses as well as nutrition and equipment.
“I’m confident it will be good news. You know, when we give token rewards to the youth, it is for them to buy a pair of shoes, short pants and shirts. That’s what’s important to me,” Gregorio added.
“It’s a small thing, but it goes a long way in terms of not just recognition, but buying vitamins, shoes, socks, shorts and T-shirts. That’s what we’re aiming for.”
Since its inception in 1948, the Palarong Pambansa has been the launch pad of Filipino sports icons.
Stars like Scottie Thompson of basketball, Alyssa Valdez, Sisi Rondina, and Bella Belen of volleyball, as well as Ernest John Obiena and Lydia de Vega of athletics, once competed in one of the Philippines’ biggest grassroots competitions before making their mark in the international arena.
But the Palaro’s brightest alumnus is none other than Carlos Yulo of gymnastics, the only Filipino athlete to win two Olympic gold medals.
Gregorio is thankful that he and Department of Education Secretary Sonny Angara are able to work seamlessly for the benefit of grassroots sports. IVAN SUING
“To be able to work very closely with the Department of Education is something that really excites us in the Philippine Sports Commission. I’m really thankful to DepEd Secretary Angara,” Gregorio said.
“I’m very happy and very excited about the games because I attended all the board meetings.”