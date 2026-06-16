Maersk opens direct China link via Iloilo

The new service strengthens the region’s export and import capabilities by linking Panay and Western Visayas to Yantian in Shenzhen and Hong Kong, two major gateways for international commerce. Through these hubs, cargo from the region can reach markets across Asia-Pacific, the United States, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East.

The service formally commenced with the arrival of the Maersk Bahamas, marking the first PH6 vessel call at the Iloilo terminal.

“The addition of the PH6 service to VCT’s offerings highlights the terminal’s growing role in regional trade. It also reflects the trust in our capabilities as a modern gateway capable of seamlessly handling foreign container ships and providing customers with precise, reliable service,” VCT chief executive officer John Largo said.

Industry stakeholders expect the new route to improve supply chain efficiency and reduce logistics costs through shorter transit times, benefiting exporters of agricultural and fisheries products, which remain among Western Visayas’ key industries.

Operated by ICTSI, the Iloilo-based terminal serves as a major cargo gateway in Central Philippines. Maersk’s PH6 service will call at the port every Tuesday, connecting Iloilo with Yantian, Hong Kong, Batangas, Tagoloan, and Cebu as part of its regular rotation.