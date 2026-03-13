ICTSI pours $800M into Phl’s 2nd largest container terminal

Further, he said it will also support industrial and manufacturing activities, including cargo requirements associated with energy-related and industrial projects in the region. The terminal will also complement Manila’s trade facilitation capabilities.

Gonzalez acknowledged the support of national and local officials and agencies.

“It’s never easy to take the first step. Having a vision is one thing, but making it happen on the ground requires a strong partnership with local leaders who are committed to delivering critical infrastructure,” he said.

“We hope that what we unveil today will inspire everyone and demonstrate what can be achieved through long-term collaboration and commitment,” he added.

SLCT occupies a naturally protected cove on Batangas Bay, which is expected to provide operational stability as the development advances toward its target 2028 completion and prepares for ultralarge container vessel capability.

At full development, SLCT will have an 800-meter quay, 38 hectares of yard, an 18-meter berth depth, and a terminal capacity exceeding 2 million TEUs annually.

Phase 1 construction

Phase 1 construction consists of marine works and the construction of a 425-meter quay designed for super post-Panamax operations.

Construction is scheduled from May to September 2027, with equipment delivery and installation targeted for August 2027.

Upon reaching operational readiness, SLCT is expected to contribute added throughput capacity within ICTSI’s Philippine portfolio and support long-term network planning.