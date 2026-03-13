ICTSI pours $800M into Phl’s 2nd largest container terminal

The Enrique Razon-led International Container Terminal Services Inc. announced its $800-million investment to transform the Bauan International Port in Batangas into the South Luzon Container Terminal (SLCT), the country’s second-largest container terminal after the Manila International Container Terminal.
At the launch on Friday, ICTSI executive vice president, Christian R. Gonzalez said the SLCT, located about 110 kilometers south of Manila, within the Bauan International Port in Batangas, will expand trade facilitation capabilities not only for Southern Luzon but for the entire country.
Further, he said it will also support industrial and manufacturing activities, including cargo requirements associated with energy-related and industrial projects in the region. The terminal will also complement Manila’s trade facilitation capabilities.
Gonzalez acknowledged the support of national and local officials and agencies.
“It’s never easy to take the first step. Having a vision is one thing, but making it happen on the ground requires a strong partnership with local leaders who are committed to delivering critical infrastructure,” he said.
“We hope that what we unveil today will inspire everyone and demonstrate what can be achieved through long-term collaboration and commitment,” he added.
SLCT occupies a naturally protected cove on Batangas Bay, which is expected to provide operational stability as the development advances toward its target 2028 completion and prepares for ultralarge container vessel capability.
At full development, SLCT will have an 800-meter quay, 38 hectares of yard, an 18-meter berth depth, and a terminal capacity exceeding 2 million TEUs annually.
Phase 1 construction
Phase 1 construction consists of marine works and the construction of a 425-meter quay designed for super post-Panamax operations.
Construction is scheduled from May to September 2027, with equipment delivery and installation targeted for August 2027.
Upon reaching operational readiness, SLCT is expected to contribute added throughput capacity within ICTSI’s Philippine portfolio and support long-term network planning.
Smart technology terminal
Envisioned as a smart technology terminal, the facility features a suite of advanced equipment, including eight remote-controlled ship-to-shore cranes, 20 rail-mounted gantries, and 32 diesel-hybrid carriers and handlers.
Accessibility to SLCT is directly through the Bauan–San Pascual–Batangas–STAR route and major South Luzon tollways, with additional transport connectivity under consideration for the Cavite-to-Bauan corridor.
The launch on Friday was led by Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Z. Lopez and Customs Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno, along with Public Works and Highways Secretary Vivencio B. Dizon and Philippine Ports Authority general manager, Atty. Jay Daniel R. Santiago.