Lebanese mourn destroyed homes, livelihoods

Nabatieh (AFP) — When Kamal Kamal heard a ceasefire deal had been agreed between Iran and the United States, he rushed back to the southern city of Nabatieh only to find an Israeli strike had reduced his life’s work to rubble.

The city, usually home to some 90,000 people before the latest war between Israel and Hezbollah erupted on 2 March, was largely deserted as Israel pressed its military offensive in the area in recent days.

Kamal fought back tears as he stared stunned at the pile of rubble that used to be his roastery and warehouse for coffee and other products, after Israel pummeled the region with strikes and issued sweeping evacuation orders.