House panel: Sara owns 50 guns

Vice President Sara Duterte and her husband, Manases “Mans” Carpio, owned at least 50 firearms that were allegedly not declared in their Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALNs) from 2007 to 2025, according to a member of the House prosecution panel.
Bicol Saro Rep. Terry Ridon said the firearms were identified through records from the Philippine National Police’s Firearms and Explosives Office and included in the panel’s pretrial brief.
The undeclared weapons allegedly included rifles, pistols and revolvers.
Ridon said they were still determining the total cost of the weapons but affirmed that the list of dealers from whom the couple purchased the firearms was included in the PNP’s document.
The lawmaker noted that the issue was not solely that Duterte and Carpio owned guns; the problem lay in the non-disclosure of the same through the SALN.
“The issue there was that they did not list the possession of guns in their SALN; that’s property. Why was it not indicated?” he said in Filipino.
“They can’t argue that it was lumped into the ‘others’...if it was 51 firearms, the amount indicated in the ‘others’ of the Vice President was small. “And supposedly, if it were lumped into cash on hand, cash in bank, it would still exceed the ‘others’ line item,” he added.
Ridon further stated that the evidence uncovered would support their case that Duterte did not properly declare her total net worth and list of assets.
On Monday, both the prosecution and defense submitted their pre-trial briefs to the Senate impeachment court in accordance with the schedule set by Acting Senate President Sherwin “Win” Gatchalian.
Common witnesses
Though opting to defer disclosure of the Duterte camp’s witnesses to them, Ridon noted that he observed some common individuals in both lists.
“There were many witnesses there that were common witnesses that they stated, but then again, if they get called up, I think our common witness won’t actually be stating anything new,” he said.