House panel: Sara owns 50 guns

Vice President Sara Duterte and her husband, Manases “Mans” Carpio, owned at least 50 firearms that were allegedly not declared in their Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALNs) from 2007 to 2025, according to a member of the House prosecution panel.

Bicol Saro Rep. Terry Ridon said the firearms were identified through records from the Philippine National Police’s Firearms and Explosives Office and included in the panel’s pretrial brief.

The undeclared weapons allegedly included rifles, pistols and revolvers.

Ridon said they were still determining the total cost of the weapons but affirmed that the list of dealers from whom the couple purchased the firearms was included in the PNP’s document.