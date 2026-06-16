German president visits Lufthansa Technik Philippines amid planned Clark expansion

German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visited Lufthansa Technik Philippines (LTP) at the MacroAsia Special Economic Zone, Villamor Air Base on 16 June, hot on the heels of a landmark USD 400 million aviation expansion agreement between Germany and the Philippines.
The visit followed his trip to Malacañang Palace, where he and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. witnessed the signing of an agreement between the Philippines and Germany to enhance Clark International Airport into a major aviation hub aimed at attracting investments and creating more jobs.
LTP, one of the country’s largest aircraft maintenance providers, signed a lease agreement alongside the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corporation (LIPAD). The agreement reflects their commitment to expanding aviation investments, with LTP planning to invest approximately USD 400 million in a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility at Clark International Airport.
Following the agreement, President Steinmeier was welcomed by LTP President and CEO Holger Beck and Lufthansa Technik AG President and CEO Soeren Stark. The two executives toured him around the facility, where he viewed aircraft parts assembly areas, the runway, and various aircraft mechanical components.
President Steinmeier was also introduced to LTP’s SkySHINE technology, which he had the opportunity to try. The technology repairs aircraft seat leather, helping reduce aviation waste and further supporting the company’s sustainability initiatives.
In a media interview, CEO Holger Beck said President Steinmeier was impressed by how German standards and expertise are being applied in the Philippines, making him feel at home during the visit.
Beck also shared that LTP’s second maintenance facility, which will be built in Clark, Pampanga, is expected to take around 18 to 24 months to reach partial operations, with the company targeting the start of operations by early 2028.