German president visits Lufthansa Technik Philippines amid planned Clark expansion

German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visited Lufthansa Technik Philippines (LTP) at the MacroAsia Special Economic Zone, Villamor Air Base on 16 June, hot on the heels of a landmark USD 400 million aviation expansion agreement between Germany and the Philippines.

The visit followed his trip to Malacañang Palace, where he and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. witnessed the signing of an agreement between the Philippines and Germany to enhance Clark International Airport into a major aviation hub aimed at attracting investments and creating more jobs.

