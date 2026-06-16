Filipino craftsmanship takes center stage at Paris embassy wedding

Designed by acclaimed Filipino fashion designer Avel Bacudio, Gan's wine-red Filipiniana was crafted from handwoven Trambia textile, while Huelgas wore a piña silk barong featuring intricate calado embroidery. Bacudio said every detail was intended to reflect Filipino culture and artistry while bringing "a touch of the Philippines" to the couple's wedding in one of the world's fashion capitals.

The couple first met during the 2024 Paris Olympics, where Huelgas served with the Philippine Olympic Committee delegation and Gan worked with the Philippine Embassy. Their engagement and eventual wedding in Paris added another chapter to a story that blended public service, sports and Filipino creativity on the global stage.