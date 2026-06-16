EK marks 12th year of Brigada Eskwela support

SANTA ROSA, Laguna — Enchanted Kingdom (EK) has turned over its 15th adopted kindergarten classroom to Sinalhan Elementary School as part of its continued participation in the Department of Education’s Brigada Eskwela program.

The turnover was held on June 5 and marked the theme park’s 12th year of supporting the nationwide school maintenance initiative, which mobilizes stakeholders to help prepare public schools for the opening of classes.

According to EK, its maintenance team carried out repairs and upgrades to the classroom, while artists painted murals featuring the park’s Storyverse characters and Philippine biodiversity, including endemic species highlighted in its attraction, AGILA The EKsperience: SARIBUHAY. The artwork also incorporated messages on environmental responsibility for young learners.