EK marks 12th year of Brigada Eskwela support

SANTA ROSA, Laguna — Enchanted Kingdom (EK) has turned over its 15th adopted kindergarten classroom to Sinalhan Elementary School as part of its continued participation in the Department of Education’s Brigada Eskwela program.
The turnover was held on June 5 and marked the theme park’s 12th year of supporting the nationwide school maintenance initiative, which mobilizes stakeholders to help prepare public schools for the opening of classes.
According to EK, its maintenance team carried out repairs and upgrades to the classroom, while artists painted murals featuring the park’s Storyverse characters and Philippine biodiversity, including endemic species highlighted in its attraction, AGILA The EKsperience: SARIBUHAY. The artwork also incorporated messages on environmental responsibility for young learners.
The company also rehabilitated the school’s garden, known as Taniman Para sa Paaralan, by planting various vegetables and ornamental plants.
EK chairman and president Cesar Mario O. Mamon said the company aims to expand its participation in Brigada Eskwela through sustained partnerships and community engagement.
“As Enchanted Kingdom celebrates its 30th year, we continue to uphold our commitment to nurturing young minds as we extend our active participation in Brigada Eskwela in the years to come. We also look forward to further strengthening our partnership with DepEd and the City of Santa Rosa across their programs,” Mamon said.
Present during the turnover ceremony were Santa Rosa Mayor Arlene Arcillas, Vice Mayor Arnold Arcillas, Schools Division Superintendent Hereberto Jose Miranda, Barangay Sinalhan Chairman Ladislao Alicbusan, Sinalhan Elementary School Principal II Benjamin Ongteco Jr., teachers, parents and students.
Brigada Eskwela is an annual program of the Department of Education that encourages volunteerism and community participation in maintaining and improving public school facilities before the start of classes.