Enchanted Kingdom continues its commitment to education and sustainability

Through this attraction, guests are seated in a motion-simulator theater that gives the sensation of flying across the Philippines while showcasing the country's landscapes, wildlife, and ecosystems, highlighting endangered species, marine habitats, and environmental conservation.

“We are continuing to work on this, because when October comes, it will be 31 years. At the same time, we are still strengthening our commitment to education and sustainability,” Mamon said.

The program also underscored the significance of preserving the success of our country by working together, helping, and caring for the whole community, a symbol that promotes the spirit of unity and the power of knowledge.

Among other guests are Mayor Arlene Arcillas, who revealed an upcoming project that will establish a robotics program and speech lab for the students of Sinalhan Elementary School, stating that the local government’s role is to be ready for the opening of the school year on 8 June.

Additionally, Vice Mayor Hon. Arnold Arcillas thanked EK, the local government unit (LGU), and the Department of Education (DepEd) for their support of Santa Rosa.

Meanwhile, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held, including speakers, stakeholders, and contributors, marking another step towards creating a better environment for students.

A performance from Eldar and his friends also arrived at the event, entertaining kids to a fun-filled morning, joined by all of their friends.